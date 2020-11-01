Bravo Leaks Explicit Footage: Atlanta Housewife Porsha Having S*X! (Vid)

The drama surrounding the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is about to hit overdrive, has learned.

Bravo appears to have inadvertently leaked video purporting to show one of the housewives, Porsha, appearing to having an intimate encounter. But it’s not clear WHO she’s having the encounter with.

In the video, which we have slowed down and enhanced – you see Porsha with her legs in the air, and someone’s head is between her legs. You can also hear Porsha moaning in pleasure.

To the video experts at , the women with her legs in the air is most likely Porsha given her body shape.

We can’t say for certain who is in the room with Porsha, with their head between her legs. But both parties seem to be enjoying the encounter.

So who could it be in the room having relations with Porsha?

Well early reports from Bravo suggested that Porsha and housewife Tanya Sam had a lesbian affair that night. Tanya has since denied those rumors.

Fellow housewife Kenya Moore is telling a much more scandalous story, however. Kenya leaked out details suggesting that the two ladies allegedly had a threesome with a male stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. Tanya has similarly denied Kenya’s account.