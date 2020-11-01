Bravo Leaks Explicit Footage: Atlanta Housewife Porsha Having S*X! (Vid)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

The drama surrounding the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is about to hit overdrive, has learned.

Bravo appears to have inadvertently leaked video purporting to show one of the housewives, Porsha, appearing to having an intimate encounter. But it’s not clear WHO she’s having the encounter with.

In the video, which we have slowed down and enhanced – you see Porsha with her legs in the air, and someone’s head is between her legs. You can also hear Porsha moaning in pleasure. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR