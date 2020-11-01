Bitcoin reaches $14K for the first time since January 2018 — what’s next? By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin reaches $14K for the first time since January 2018 — what’s next?
(BTC) price is undoubtedly having an impressive year after crashing to $3,700 in March but then rallying to $14,000 in the following months. Now BTC has reached the highest point since January 2018 as the price touched $14,100.
Thus, the likelihood of the new bull cycle is heavily increasing as the price of Bitcoin continues to make new higher highs and higher lows. What’s more, the strength is even seen while the U.S. Dollar Currency Index, with which it is typically inversely correlated, is also recovering amid coronavirus fears.
