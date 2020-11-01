Bills get first home win vs. Patriots since 2011

The Buffalo Bills are rolling this season, and they might just get their first AFC East title win since 1995 after defeating the New England Patriots 24-21 on Sunday to move to 6-2 on the year.

This is the first time since Sept. 25, 2011 that the Bills have won a game at home against the Patriots.

Things were shaping up for the Patriots to walk away with their third win of the season as the clock winded down in the fourth quarter, but a Cam Newton fumble secured the win for Buffalo with 31 seconds remaining in the game.