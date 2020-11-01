Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

It was a big week for “secondary” running backs, as Zack Moss, Gus Edwards, Damien Harris, and Jordan Wilkins all posted at least 80 yards and scored, while DeeJay Dallas and JaMycal Hasty also found the end zone. All figure to be among the top Week 9 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. They will be joined by some high-upside WRs Corey Davis, Curtis Samuel, and Marvin Jones, the latter of whom could really take off after an injury to Kenny Golladay.
Our full free agent list features more secondary backs worth watching (La’Mical Perine, Nyheim Hines, Malcolm Brown), a few WRs with varying levels of short- and long-term value (Marvin Hall, Darnell Mooney, Jakobi Meyers, Allen Lazard, Sterling Shepard), and at least one QB who could be worth stashing (Tua Tagovailoa). We also have a bunch of Week 9 QB, TE, and D/ST streaming recommendations, which can be found at the end of this list.
None of the backs mentioned above are “sure things” to produce in a given week — or even next week — and considering there were no new major RB injuries (that we know of), it’s looking like a week to save your high waiver claims. Moss, Edwards, Harris, Hasty, and Dallas all have legit upside, so if you need a back, it wouldn’t be crazy to use a high claim on them, but it really depends on your roster situation. We’re at the point in the season where you might have to do whatever it takes to win a specific week, and that might mean going all-in on a committee back with your waiver claims. None of the receivers are “must-haves,” but, again, if you’re short on WRs and have a big upcoming matchup, it’s not crazy to use a relatively high claim on someone like Davis or Jones.
It’s all about surviving and advancing for some teams right now; others might have the luxury of holding their waiver positions and waiting for a big breakout/injury later in the year. Honestly assess your team and figure out which camp you fall into. — Matt Lutovsky
Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.
Moss is owned in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues, but that number should go way up after his 81-yard, two-TD game against New England in Week 8. Moss tied for the team lead with 14 carries, posting a season high intouches a week after totaling 72 yards on 10 touches. Moss is clearly trending upward and is Buffalo’s preferred option around the goal line, and it’s encouraging he’s had two games with three receptions, too. Next week’s matchup against Seattle isn’t a favorable one, but Moss always has upside in standard leagues because of his touchdown potential. —Matt Lutovsky
Harris further cemented his status as New England’s No. 1 back in Week 8, rushing 16 times for 102 yards and a score. It’s never easy to trust a Patriots RB, which is probably why Harris is owned in just 46 percent of Yahoo leagues, but with an average of 12.8 touches and 76.3 total yards per game, he has a steady floor. The upcoming return of Sony Michel (quad/COVID) could affect Harris’s workload, but he’s worth grabbing with the Jets on deck in Week 9. —ML
With Mark Ingram (ankle) inactive, Edwards rushed 16 times for 87 yards and a score against the Steelers in Week 8. He ultimately split time with JK Dobbins (15 carries for 113 yards), but Edwards started and was the preferred option RB option around the goal line. Ingram is in danger of missing next week’s game against Indianapolis, and as longas he’s out, Edwards has value. He saw appreciable touches and always had touchdown potential even when Ingram was healthy, so unless Dobbins really starts taking over the backfield, Edwards is worth owning. —ML
With Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) out, Dallas was the lead back for Seattle in Week 8. He didn’t do a whole lot on the ground, as he generated just 41 yards, but he did have 18 carries and totaled two TDs on the day. If Carson and Hyde continue to miss time, Dallas can be trusted as a starter against a Bills defense that just allowed over 100 yards to Damien Harris, so he has to be added as a potential volume-based RB2 on a high-powered offense. —Jacob Camenker
Tevin Coleman exited the 49ers loss to the Seahawks with a kknee injury and didn’t return. As a result, Hasty led the team in carries, totaling 12, and though they went for just 29 yards, he did have a rushing TD. Hasty will be the early-down back for the 49ers as long as Coleman, Raheem Mostert (ankle), and Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) are sidelined while Jerick McKinnon works more as a receiving back. —JC
Wilkins contributed early and often for the Colts in Week 8, finishing with 89 rushing yards, a TD, and a two-point conversion on 20 carries. He also added 24 yards on one catch. Jonathan Taylor struggled with just 22 yards on 11 carries, and the Colts simply seemed to prefer using Wilkins to run out the clock late in the game. It would be premature to say Wilkins is even a co-No. 1 with Taylor going forward, but he certainly should be on fantasy radars and is worth adding as a free agent. —ML
Devonta Freeman (ankle) left the Giants’ game against the Eagles and is out for their Monday night game against the Buccaneers. Gallman led the Giants with 15 touches, 54 yards, and a TD after Freeman’s exit and he should have a chance to carry the load as long as Freeman is out. It’s unclear what his timetable for return may be, but with the Giants facing Washington, Philadelphia, and Cincinnati in the coming weeks, he can be trusted as a solid volume-based RB2. —JC
Against the Bengals, Davis had one of his best games of the year, posting eight catches for 128 yards and a TD. He saw a team-high 10 targets — the second straight game in which he’s hit that mark. He should continue to be one of Ryan Tannehill’s favorite weapons, and his target floor will give him high upside even in three tough matchups against the Bears, Colts, and Ravens. —JC
Jones has disappointed fantasy owners this year, but he snapped out of his funk with two touchdowns in Week 8. He caught just three-of-seven targets for 39 yards, but with Kenny Golladay (hip) hurting, Jones could be in position for another big game next week against Minnesota. Even if Golladay is back, Jones has boom-or-bust upside as a WR3 in that favorable matchup. —ML
Keenan Allen is Justin Herbert’s favorite receiver, but Williams, who’s owned in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues, isn’t too far behind. Williams was targeted eight times on Sunday and caught five passes for 99 yards and a TD. Herbert looked Williams’ way on contested catches near the end zone, and he should have plenty of chances to catch TDs as the season goes along. With matchups against the Raiders, Dolphins, and Jets on deck, Williams can be trusted as a WR3/flex streamer the next few weeks. — JC
After missing on potential long connections with Nick Foles in previous weeks, Mooney finally was able to catch a deep pass from Foles in Week 8. Mooney caught a 50-yard pass and finished the day with five catches, 69 yards, and a TD, clearly emerging as Chicago’s No. 2 target. The Bears face the beatable secondaries of the Titans, Vikings, and Packers the next few weeks, so Mooney could emerge as a worthwhile WR3 in those games. —JC
Lazard (core) seems likely to return to action soon. He practiced all week for the Packers before their loss to the Vikings and should have a chance to suit up for a Thursday Night Football game against the 49ers in Week 9. Before his injury, he was averaging 84.7 receiving yards per game and had two TDs as the Packers’ No. 2 receiver. He should step back into that role after Marquez Valdes-Scantling struggled to replace Lazard in that capacity. —JC
In his first game back from a toe injury against the Eagles, Shepard caught six passes for 59 yards and a TD for the Giants. He had a 28.6-percent target share and continue to be a security blanket for Daniel Jones. The Giants have tough matchups against Tampa and Washington upcoming, but after that, the Giants play the Eagles and the Bengals. Both matchups are great for Shepard, so he needs to be owned in all formats. —JC
Samuel had a huge game on Thursday Night Football against the Falcons, posting seven touches for 54 yards and two TDs, one on the ground and one through the air. His versatility should continue to help him get touches (he is averaging 7.6 per game this season), and he should be a good flex play against the Chiefs in Week 9. —JC
Frank Gore is still getting more touches than Perine, but the carry split wasn’t all that huge against the Chiefs. Perine gained 27 yards on eight carries and added a couple of catches for six yards, as well. He won’t put up huge numbers playing for a lackluster Jets offense, but he could be a flex play with TD upside in Week 9 against a Patriots defense that has played poorly against the run in recent weeks. —JC
The Rams continue to use a three-headed monster at the RB position, and it’s tough to know who will be the leader each week. That said, Brown led the team in touches (12) and had only one less yard than Darrell Henderson (Henderson had 58, Brown had 57) in Week 8, and Henderson did exit the game with a thigh injury. Even if Henderson’s injury is minor, Brown has consistently gotten touches for the Rams, so he can be trusted as a flex in favorable matchups. Brown is on bye next week and has some tough games upcoming against the Seahawks, Bucs, and 49ers, but since he can do damage as a receiver, he still may draw flex consideration. —JC
Two of Hines’s three receptions in Week 8 went for touchdowns, and he finished with 62 total yards on eight touches. He might be called on for more work in the receiving game with T.Y. Hilton (ankle) hurting, so he remains a potential flex in PPR leagues in any given week. —ML
Kelley had an odd day for the Chargers. He had only the third-most carries on the team (7) behind Justin Jackson (17) and Troymaine Pope (10). However, Pope suffered an injury late in the game after taking a shot to the head. If he misses time, Kelley will be the complement to Jackson moving forward and given that the Chargers like to ride the hot hand, Kelley is worth keeping around. —JC
With Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (concussion) out against the Bills, Meyers was the preferred target for Cam Newton. He saw a team-high 10 targets, catching six for 58 yards. Harry could be back for the Patriots against the Jets, but even if he is, Meyers could be in line for a bigger role in a must-win game for the Patriots. He should be a fine flex play against one of the league’s weakest defenses. —JC
Hall tied for the second-most targets on the Lions Sunday with seven and posted a team-high 113 receiving yards on four catches. Hall is usually just an inconsistent deep threat, but he should see more action if Kenny Golladay (hip) has to miss some time. With a matchup with the Vikings on deck, Hall could end up being a sneaky-good flex play and is worth grabbing if you’re desperate for some receiver help. —JC
Cobb saw a season-high 10 targets and caught eight of them for 95 yards and a TD in the Texans’ last game before their Week 8 bye. Cobb should still be added by fantasy owners needing a receiver, especially in PPR formats. There are rumors that the Texans could trade Will Fuller before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, and that would open up more target opportunities for Cobb. The Texans are facing the Jaguars, Browns, Patriots, and Lions in the coming weeks, so Cobb should be a solid flex play and may work his way into WR3 territory if Fuller is, in fact, traded. —JC
George Kittle (ankle) limped off the field at the end of the 49ers’ loss to the Seahawks in Week 8. With the 49ers playing on Thursday night, it may be tough to ask the tight end to return for that game depending on how serious the injury is. If Kittle can’t go, Reed would be a great replacement. Reed (knee) didn’t play on Sunday, but he may return from IR ahead of Thursday night’s game. He did have a two-TD game in relief of Kittle earlier this season. Ross Dwelley, who socred in Week 8, would start if both Kittle and Reed can’t go. —JC
Ebron was able to catch a TD against the Ravens and continues to see consistent targets from Ben Roethlisberger. In Week 9, he has a great matchup against the Cowboys, so he can be a high-end streamer and should be a TE1 in that matchup. —JC
Thomas has caught a TD in each of his past two outings for Washington and is averaging 5.7 targets per game this season. He seems to be becoming one on Kyle Allen’s favorite red-zone weapons, and he can be trusted against the Giants, a team that he totaled 42 yards and a TD on three catches against them a couple of weeks ago. —JC
The Texans are taking on the Jaguars in Week 9, and the Jaguars have allowed 12.3 FPPG to TEs this year, good for the fourth most in the NFL ahead of Week 8. Fells has scored twice in his last three games and is averaging 47.3 receiving yards per game in that span. He can be streamed in a favorable matchup. —JC
After getting 13 targets in the first two games of his career, Okwuegbunam saw only one official target against the Chargers, but he made it count. He reeled in the reception from Drew Lock in the red zone and scored his first career TD. He also had another near TD broken up while he drew a pass interference penalty. Okwuegbunam will be second fiddle to Noah Fant in the TE rotation, but he is taking on a Falcons defense in Week 9 that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to TEs this season. Perhaps he could steal another score and be a relevant streaming option in a great matchup. —JC
Carr had logged at least 264 passing yards and two TDs in the four games prior to a weather-affected Week 8 dud. He should bounce back in Week 9 against a Chargers defense that has allowed the third-most FPPG to QBs ahead of Week 8 (23.5). Carr is a top-tier streaming option with a high floor, so feel free to trust him and stash him as a high-quality backup QB. —JC
Though the Lions defense has gotten better as the year has gone along, Kirk Cousins had a lot of success against them in two outings last year. He totaled 580 yards and five TDs against Matt Patricia’s defense in 2019, and given that the Vikings defense hasn’t been very good this year, Cousins may have to throw a lot to keep his team in the game against a solid Detroit offense. Cousins has been inconsistent this year, but he definitely has a high ceiling against the Lions, who just gave up three passing TDs to Philip Rivers. —JC
Tagovailoa didn’t do much against a tough Rams defense in his first career NFL start, but he did flash some upside. He finished the day with just 96 passing yards but showed off his great accuracy and arm strength with a laser of a TD pass to DeVante Parker. He could be a solid play against the Cardinals next week and is worth adding as a speculative streamer for later in the season (he has matchups upcoming against the Jets and Bengals). —JC
Lock doesn’t look like the most appealing quarterback target until you remember he’s playing against the Falcons in Week 9. The Falcons have allowed the most FPPG to QBs this season, and a matchup against their defense could be exactly what Lock needs to keep his momentum going after a big second half against the Chargers in Week 8. It’s hard to be too confident in him, but if there ever was a spot to start Lock in, this would be the one. —JC
The Titans are among the best defensive streamers to target once again. They get to take on the Bears in Week 9, a team that ranks bottom six in both total points and total yards per game this season. The Titans should be able to contain their lackluster offense. —JC
Washington had averaged the third-fewest total yards (292.7) and third-fewest points (19) per game entering Week 8. Last time the Giants faced them, they forced Kyle Allen into a couple of turnovers including a scoop and score fumble. They could force him into more mistakes, so they can be trusted in this matchup. — JC
Washington’s defense has allowed 20 or fewer points in their three games against NFC East opponents and are sixth in the NFL in sacks per game at a mark of 3.1. Daniel Jones has turned the ball over at least once in every game this year and is being sacked nearly three time per game, so Washington should have a chance to do well in this matchup. —JC
The Cardinals have added to their pass rush by trading for Markus Golden and will get to take on Tua Tagovailoa in the first road start of his career. Rookies can be prone to mistakes, so feel free to trust the Cardinals, especially after they intercepted Russell Wilson three times in their last outing. —JC
The Lions defense has played relatively well in recent weeks, and Kirk Cousins has thrown multiple interceptions in four games this season. That should give the Lions a high floor, especially if their secondary continues to get healthier. —JC
The Texans should end up being a good defensive streamer this week. They’re taking on a Jaguars offense that has some weapons, but they will be starting either Mike Glennon or Jake Luton in place of an injured Gardner Minshew (thumb). Glennon is a mediocre veteran while Luton is a sixth-round rookie. The Texans have a good pass rush, so they should be able to get pressure on the new starter and force him into some mistakes. —JC