Benny From The Queen’s Gambit Was Also In Love Actually

The Queen’s Gambit is one of the hottest things to watch on Netflix right now. The seven-episode limited series stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a chess prodigy struggling with substance abuse as she becomes the greatest player in the world.

If you’ve made it to the third episode, you’ve already met Benny, a charismatic chess whiz played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

If you've made it to the third episode, you've already met Benny, a charismatic chess whiz played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Do you recognize him from anywhere else?


Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

That’s right: he was Sam in the holiday classic Love Actually — you know, the lovestruck young boy who plays the drums during the film’s climactic performance of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Sangster also portrayed Paul McCartney in the 2009 film Nowhere Boy and starred in The Maze Runner series.

And hey, ’tis the season for throwing on Love Actually as the holidays approach — so Sangster popping up again is, really, perfect timing.

