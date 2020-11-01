Belichick on Newton’s starting job: ‘Cam’s our QB’

At least for the moment, Bill Belichick is sticking with Cam Newton despite the quarterback’s continued struggles.

The New England Patriots lost their fourth game in a row on Sunday to the division rival Buffalo Bills. The loss left the Patriots 3.5 games behind the Bills, and their AFC East hopes are in serious danger. Newton once again played a key role in the defeat, committing this massive turnover in the game’s final minute. The veteran quarterback went 15/25 for just 174 yards, though he did run for 54 yards and score a touchdown.

In spite of Newton’s struggles, Belichick said after the game that there are no plans for a quarterback change.

“Cam’s our quarterback. That’s the way it’s been all year,” Belichick said, via Michael Giardi of NFL Network.

Speculation about Newton’s job security has grown in recent weeks. Committing a costly turnover in that spot doesn’t seem like it would help matters, and Belichick may revisit this later in the week.