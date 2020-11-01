Axie Infinity currently rules the Pay-to-Win-to-Earn roost By Cointelegraph

Game review: Axie Infinity currently rules the Pay-to-Win-to-Earn roost
The Pokemon-inspired Axie Infinity has grown to become the number one nonfungible token, or NFT, game on the blockchain, with over 7,000 on-chain active monthly users.
This week saw the launch of its $2.97 million Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) governance token sale on Binance Launchpad, so Cointelegraph got deep down and dirty with the game to see what all the fuss was about.
