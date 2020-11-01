Australia’s AMP buyout offer from Ares Management valued at $4.5 billion By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's biggest wealth manager, AMP Ltd, adorns their head office building in Sydney, Australia

() – Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd (AX:) on Monday said a buyout offer from U.S.-based Ares Management Corp (N:) had an implied value of A$1.85 per share, valuing the proposal at A$6.36 billion ($4.47 billion).

The offer price represents a premium of 21% to AMP’s last closing price of A$1.53.

AMP first announced the receipt of the offer on Friday, saying discussions were still in early stages.

