At least five killed in Ivory Coast election clashes By

© . Election officials start to count the ballots during the presidential election in Abidjan
ABIDJAN () – At least five people were killed and many others wounded in election day clashes in opposition strongholds in Ivory Coast, officials said on Sunday.
Voting took place on Saturday with President Alassane Ouattara seeking a third term that his opponents say is unconstitutional. Results are expected on Sunday.
