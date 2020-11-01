Apple confirms outages affecting multiple iCloud services

A variety of Apple’s iCloud services are experiencing outages this morning, including Calendar, Contacts, iCloud Drive, and more. Apple has confirmed the outages on its System status webpage.

According to Apple, the issues are affecting the following services and that the outages started at approximately 9 am ET this morning:

Find My

iCloud Account & Sign In

iCloud Backup

iCloud Bookmarks & Tabs

iCloud Calendar

iCloud Contacts

iCloud Drive

iCloud Keychain

iCloud Mail

iCloud Storage Upgrades

Photos

Screen Time

For each one, Apple says that “some users are affected and may be experiencing a problem with this service.” For the Find My outage specifically, Apple says:

Users may be unable to find the location of people or devices, list registered devices, play a sound on their device, remotely wipe a device, or put the device in lost mode.

Apple says the issues are ongoing and it does not offer a timetable for when the problems will be resolved. You can check on the status of Apple services on the Apple System Status webpage right here. Apple will update the status page once the outages have been resolved.

