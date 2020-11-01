An overview of NFT marketplaces By Cointelegraph

Through blockchain technology, digital assets can have unique identifiable attributes that make them rare and irreplaceable. On NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea, a multitude of projects are at work producing all sorts of creative and transferable NFT items.

Currently worth $100 million, the nonfungible tokens industry is changing how the ownership and authenticity of digital assets are perceived. Leading entities in the gaming and blockchain world are already experimenting with NFTs in all sorts of ways. However, the primary goal is to prove the authenticity and ownership of digital items, which had proven difficult until the advent of blockchain technology.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.