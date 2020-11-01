An overview of NFT marketplaces By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Gotta collect ’em all: An overview of NFT marketplaces

Currently worth $100 million, the nonfungible tokens industry is changing how the ownership and authenticity of digital assets are perceived. Leading entities in the gaming and blockchain world are already experimenting with NFTs in all sorts of ways. However, the primary goal is to prove the authenticity and ownership of digital items, which had proven difficult until the advent of blockchain technology.

Through blockchain technology, digital assets can have unique identifiable attributes that make them rare and irreplaceable. On NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea, a multitude of projects are at work producing all sorts of creative and transferable NFT items.

OpenSea

PlayDapp

Game Credits

Decentraland

Enjin

Rarible