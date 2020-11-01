Alex Cora among finalists for Red Sox managerial job?

Cora managed the Red Sox to a 2018 World Series title and playoff appearance in 2019. The Red Sox and Cora parted ways in January when it was announced that he’d be suspended for a year. Ron Roenicke then was named the interim manager, but after a horrible 2020 season, the Red Sox decided it would be best for him to not return.

Fuld currently serves as the Philadelphia Phillies’ major league player-information coordinator. He spent eight seasons in MLB, including a 2011-13 stint with the Tampa Bay Rays when Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was in the teams’ front office.

Rowson was the Miami Marlins bench coach and offensive coordinator this past season. He also has served as a hitting coach for the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs.

Kelly was the Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach last season and served as the Houston Astros first base coach in 2019.

Mendoza has held various positions with the New York Yankees, including bench coach in 2020.