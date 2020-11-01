Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s most elaborate red carpet appearances down the years

She made her Hollywood debut with Bride and Prejudice and then went on to act in films like Pink Panther, Legion, Mistress of Spices to become one of the most sought after beauties in the world. She’s the face of various international brands and has time and again represented India on a global platform for Longines, Loreal and Giambattista Valli at the Fashion Week in Paris.

She’s also the queen of red carpets, walking at the Cannes Film Festival every year, taking India to unparalleled heights in the world of fashion. Over the years, Aishwarya has made several memorable appearances at the Cannes red carpet with world renowned designers.

Aishwarya has set several trends with her mauve lip, the post-pregnancy appearances and her recent and most favourite looks have been the Cinderella gown and the peacock train in the last couple of years.

As this OG diva turns 47 today, we take a look at some of her most elaborate appearances she’s made at both international and Indian red carpets. Scroll through to take a look.