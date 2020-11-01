AC Podcast 498: Pixel 5; RIP Google Play Music; Snapdragon Chromebooks

Pixel 5 is now available! Jerry makes the case for why it’s a good thing that Google is no longer playing the flagship game. He, Dan, and Ara also check out the budget-minded OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100.

The gang rail against new icons, say goodbye to Google Play Music, and compare Google’s subscription bundle options to Apple One.

Chromebooks powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips are on the way. How will they compare to their Intel counterparts with regard to battery life and performance?

