A profile of Discord, which lies at the center of the gaming world with 100M+ MAUs, as it pushes to turn into a communication tool for everyone, not just gamers (David Pierce/Protocol)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


David Pierce / Protocol:

A profile of Discord, which lies at the center of the gaming world with 100M+ MAUs, as it pushes to turn into a communication tool for everyone, not just gamers  —  Most longtime Discord users have a similar origin story.  They liked playing video games, and liked playing with their friends …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR