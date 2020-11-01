A look at the key social media feedback loops that help Trump, where his high-profile influencers and rank-and-file followers push messages both to and from him (Washington Post)

Washington Post:
A look at the key social media feedback loops that help Trump, where his high-profile influencers and rank-and-file followers push messages both to and from him — Researchers say the online feedback loop between Trump, high-profile influencers and rank-and-file followers is more dangerous than Russian disinformation.
