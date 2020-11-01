7 Pro-Democracy Politicians Arrested in Hong Kong Over Heated Meeting

HONG KONG — The police arrested seven pro-democracy politicians early Sunday over a heated meeting in May, when the local legislature’s chambers were filled with protest over a battle for control over a key committee.

The arrests come as the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing have carried out a broad effort to clamp down on dissent after a year of intense protest in the semiautonomous city.

The authorities have made aggressive use of social-distancing rules against protesters, whose numbers have thinned since last year. And a wide-reaching National Security Law imposed on the city by Beijing at the end of June imposes potentially tough penalties for a series of poorly defined offenses such as subversion and collusion.

The politicians arrested Sunday were involved in heated disputes over the control of a key committee in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. A pro-democracy lawmaker had for months stalled debate on several key bills, infuriating the establishment camp and drawing condemnation from the government and Beijing’s powerful liaison office in Hong Kong.