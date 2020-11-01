2 Reported Killed in Halloween Stabbing Spree in Quebec City

The police in Quebec City on Sunday arrested a man dressed in medieval garb who was believed to have killed at least two people and injured several others in a stabbing spree on Halloween.

The attacks occurred late Saturday in a neighborhood near the Quebec provincial Parliament building. The police advised residents to avoid the Parliament Hill neighborhood and to stay inside as they searched for the attacker.

The police said they arrested a man suspected of carrying out the attacks shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, but advised residents to remain inside while an investigation was underway.

Two people were killed and five were injured, the Canadian Broadcast Corporation reported, citing a police spokesman, Étienne Doyon. The arrested man was in his mid-20s, the spokesman said, without providing further details.