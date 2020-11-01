2 infants among 6 people killed in Free State accident

Six people including two infants were killed when a car and bus were involved in an accident on Sunday morning.

All the dead and injured were in the car, while 58 bus passengers were treated for shock.

Two infants were among six people killed in an accident involving a car and bus in the Free State on Sunday.

Free State EMS reported a bus and a car had collided at around 01:01 at the Dewetsdorp and Reddersburg crossing on the R702 and N6.

It said two infants, one teenager and three adults were declared dead at the scene, while an adult and child suffered critical injuries.

“All the injured and deceased were from the car and patients were transported to the Pelonomi Trauma Unit. The bus had about 58 passengers who were treated and observed for shock and later transported to the Bloemfontein Tourism Centre.”

More information was not immediately available.