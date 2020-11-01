0x charts path towards cross-chain asset exchange and liquidity aggregation By Cointelegraph

0x charts path towards cross-chain asset exchange and liquidity aggregation
In a blog post on Friday, 0x Labs product manager Theo Gonella laid out the protocol’s ambitious plans to direct development towards a promising, if technically tricky horizon for permissionless exchange: seamlessly connecting the growing constellation of viable layer-1 blockchain platforms.
The Ethereum-based protocol, designed to be an interoperability toolkit for decentralized exchanges of all stripes, has seen marked success this year in connecting a network 30+ projects building with their API.
