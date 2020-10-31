You can now get up to 4 TB of iCloud storage

With the current iCloud plans, the maximum tier is 2 TB. Although that’s a lot of storage, some iPhone users have already filled theirs up with thousands of photos and 4K videos and such. Until today, those people have simply been stuck at capacity — but with the release of Apple One, it is now possible to get up to 4 TB total of iCloud space.

Each Apple One plan includes some amount of iCloud storage; the Apple One Individual plan includes 50 GB, the Apple One Family plan includes 200 GB, and the Apple One Premier plan includes 2 TB.

These storage quotas are independent of your normal iCloud plan. So you can subscribe to any of the Apple One tiers and then add on an extra 50 GB, 200 GB, or 2 TB on top via the normal iCloud tier. The prices for the iCloud plans are unchanged if you have Apple One. As a reminder, Apple currently charges $0.99 a month for 50 GB, $2.99 a month for 200 GB, and $9.99 a month for 2 TB.

All in all, the new cap for iCloud storage on a single Apple ID is 4 TB. That will cost you $39.98 per month — $29.99 for Apple One Premier and $9.99 for the 2 TB plan. For that price, you are getting your iCloud in addition to Apple Music Family, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+.

(Of course, customers who aren’t interested in Apple’s content services and just want more storage space will be frustrated that they can’t buy extra storage without paying for all of Apple One Premier in the process.)

I’ve just upgraded to Apple One and it says I’ve got 4 TB of storage. Why?

The Apple One storage and your existing iCloud plan are treated separately. So if you upgrade to Apple One, you need to make sure to cancel your current iCloud plan if you don’t want it. Check how much storage you have in Settings -> Apple ID -> iCloud.

To cancel your iCloud storage plan and rely on Apple One exclusively, press Manage Storage -> Change Storage Plan -> Downgrade Options and select ‘None’. This will stop your iCloud plan from renewing again and your storage will go back down on that day.

