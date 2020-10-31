Will Pucovski and Marcus Harris break Victorian Sheffield Shield record against South Australia

Records have tumbled on day two of Victoria’s Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia after Will Pucovski and Marcus Harris’ unbeaten stand of 418.

After Victoria resumed day two on 0-38, 162 runs behind South Australia’s first-innings total of 200, both openers came close to reaching double-centuries, with Pucovski unbeaten on 199 and Harris finishing the day on 207 not out.

Pucovski and Harris’ registered Victoria’s highest partnership for any wicket in Sheffield Shield history, eclipsing the 390-run mark set by Julien Wiener and Jeff Moss at the Junction Oval against Western Australia back in the 1981-82 season.

Pucovski and Harris’ partnership also beat the previously existing record opening stand for Victoria, the 375-run partnership set by Bill Woodfull and Bill Ponsford against New South Wales in 1926.

Will Pucovski will resume Day 3 seeking a double-century after being stranded on 199 not out at stumps (Getty)

The two openers will resume day three in second position on the Sheffield Shield’s highest all-time opening partnership list, 13 runs behind Mike Veletta and Geoff Marsh’s 431 made for Western Australia against South Australia in the 1989-90 season.

Pucovski’s unbeaten 199 is his third score of 180 or more in his 26 career Sheffield Shield innings, and the young gun is the second-fastest to reach the mark behind Alan Kippax who did it in 24 innings back in 1925.

The Victorian opening duo’s incredible stand will no doubt give Australia’s Test selectors a massive headache as they contemplate the best opener to partner David Warner in the upcoming series against India.

Pucovski and Harris’ performances are a stark contrast to the fortunes of Warner’s incumbent Test partner Joe Burns, who has begun his Shield season with paltry scores of 7 and 29.

While Pucovski is no stranger to Australia’s Test set-up, having been a part of the squad that faced Sri Lanka in 2019, he is yet to be handed his Baggy Green.

Harris has already been trialled as Warner’s partner, with Tests under his belt, but has not featured in Tim Paine’s side since the 2019 Ashes series.