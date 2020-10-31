What channel is Ohio State vs. Penn State on today? Time, TV schedule for 2020 Big Ten rivalry game

It doesn’t get much bigger than No. 3 Ohio State traveling to Beaver Stadium to play No. 18 Penn State on a crisp, autumn night. It will be a truly spooky atmosphere as what is normally a White Out with 110,000 fans will instead be a near empty stadium filled with cardboard cutouts.

The Buckeyes (1-0) opened up their season in Columbus with a 52-17 win over Nebraska. The Cornhuskers hung around with Ohio State for most of the first half, until the Buckeyes hit another gear in the final 30 minutes. Justin Fields picked up right where he left off in 2019 with another, near flawless performance. The junior quarterback, and former Penn State commit finished 20 of 21 passing for 276 yards and two touchdowns. The only incompletion was a drop by his receiver in the end zone.

Fields also led the Buckeyes in carries, which Ohio State coaches have stressed can not continue to be the case as the season moves forward. Trey Sermon and Master Teague split the bulk of tailback carries, with Sermon rushing for 55 yards and Teague 41. One of the Buckeyes’ top receivers Chris Olave may be limited with a head and neck injury after catching 6 passes for 104 yards. Their receiving corps is deep, however, with guys like Garrett Wilson and freshmen Jaxon Sith-Njigba and and Julian Fleming.

Penn State (0-1) lost in one of the most memorable college football games of the past few years when Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr. dove for the pilon on a two-point conversion in overtime to win the game. The play was reviewed, but the call stood, sending the Nittany Lions home with nothing to show despite outgaining the Hoosiers 488 to 211.

Sean Clifford, who threw two early interceptions, was also the team’s leading rusher, adding 119 rushing yards to his 238 passing yards. His legs may again have to be a big factor against Ohio State with the news that running back Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an injury on the team’s opening drive. The Nittany Lions were already without arguably the best running back in the Big Ten, Journey Brown, who could also miss the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury.

The Buckeyes have won the last three games against Penn State and seven of the last eight, but three of the last four contests between the two rivals have been decided by three or fewer points.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.

What channel is Ohio State vs. Penn State on today?

TV channel (national): ABC

ABC Live stream: fuboTV

Ohio State vs. Penn State will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. With Happy Valley being the site of ESPN’s College GameDay, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call. Maria Taylor will be a sideline reporter for the second time this season after missing September and parts of October covering the NBA.

Ohio State vs. Penn State start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Saturday, Oct. 31 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

​The matchup between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions is the second-straight week that College GameDay is at a Big Ten campus following last weekend’s trip to Minnesota. GameDay, which airs 9 a.m. ET to noon on ESPN, has gone to every Penn State White Out since 2017.

Ohio State football schedule 2020

Week Date Game 1 Oct. 24 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 2 Oct. 31 at Penn State 3 Nov. 7 vs. Rutgers 4 Nov. 14 at Maryland 5 Nov. 21 vs. Indiana 6 Nov. 28 at Illinois 7 Dec. 5 at Michigan State 8 Dec. 12 vs. Michigan

