Village People Blast Donald Trump for Playing ‘Y.M.C.A.’ at Political Rallies

Instagram

The band’s ringleader Victor Willis insists he and bandmates don’t support the Republican politician as they ask the POTUS to stop playing their music at his re-election campaign.

–

Village People leader Victor Willis has asked U.S. President Donald Trump to stop playing “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man” at political rallies.

Trump’s use of the tracks was highlighted by social media users after videos of him dancing to the hits went viral online earlier this month (Oct20).

In an interview with BBC News, Willis said that the group have objected to Trump using their tracks – although he admits legally they cannot stop him due to licensing agreements.

“I don’t endorse Trump, I’ve never endorsed Trump, nor has the Village People,” he said. “Donald Trump does what Donald Trump does. I’ve never seen him actually put his hands up and make the Y.M.C.A. He’s changed it to M-A-G-A or something.”

The footage of Trump has become so widely ridiculed, it was highlighted by “Saturday Night Live” last week.

On “Saturday Night Live” last week (October 24), a Weekend Update segment focused on the subject of Trump – in a segment in which Keenan Thompson played Willis, singing a version of “Y.M.C.A.” that demanded he stops playing the song.

Other musicians who have objected to Trump’s use of their music include Elton John, Neil Young, and The Rolling Stones – with representatives of the estates of Tom Petty and Prince also raising objections.

Leonard Cohen, Linkin Park, Panic At the Disco, and R.E.M. also banned Trump and his team from using their songs.

R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe said, “Do not use our music or my voice for your moronic charade of a campaign.”

PATD’s Brendon Urie issued a similar statement, “Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for…Dear Trump Campaign, F**k you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks, Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company.”