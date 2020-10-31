Victoria records zero new cases for second day as Melburnians celebrate lockdown end

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has flagged a potential rolling back of mandatory mask requirements in Melbourne as Victoria recorded its second day of zero new coronavirus cases.

No more lives have been lost in the state to the deadly disease today.

The promising figures bring the 14-day rolling average down to 2.2 cases, with just one case with an unknown source in Melbourne.

Speaking at this morning’s daily coronavirus update, Professor Sutton said indoor sports were high on the agenda