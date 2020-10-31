Victoria Derby – Denis Pagan wins with Johnny Get Angry

Two-time AFL premiership coach Denis Pagan claimed an incredible sporting double after taking out the $2 million Victoria Derby with Johnny Get Angry.

It was a special win for the former North Melbourne and Carlton coach who had just commenced racehorse training earlier this year. It was also the first Group 1 win for inexperienced rider Lachlan King.

Pagan was clearly overcome with emotion after his historic win, breaking down into tears as he embraced both King and the winning horse.

Johnny Get Angry (NZ) ridden by Lachlan King wins the AAMI Victoria Derby at Flemington Racecourse (Getty)

“This is 10 times better [than an AFL Grand Final] at the minute, I can tell you!” Pagan said after the race.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I thought it was low-key, handled it well.

“Had a good lunch yesterday, probably too much to drink, and wasn’t expecting this.”

Winning jockey Lachie King added: “To be honest, I cannot thank him (Pagan) enough. He’s been the best thing to ever happen to my career.

“You know, I wasn’t going too good six ago. This horse is just — six months ago. This horse has kept me up in the morning, it’s been so easy, and I cannot explain the feeling. It’s unbelievable.”