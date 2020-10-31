Verizon’s newsroom to use blockchain in bid for absolute transparency By Cointelegraph

Verizon’s newsroom to use blockchain in bid for absolute transparency
Verizon (NYSE:) has unveiled “a blockchain-based, open-source newsroom product designed to raise the bar for corporate accountability,” according to a public statement today. Called Full Transparency, the platform is meant to immutably document the company’s own news releases on a public blockchain.
Verizon posted its first news story through the platform yesterday, according to comments sent to Cointelegraph by a Verizon representative. Alterations made after the story’s initial publication were also recorded. The representative noted, however, that “Only text changes are currently tracked on the blockchain.”
