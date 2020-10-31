Uniswap moves closer to a new five million UNI airdrop By Cointelegraph

Uniswap moves closer to a new five million UNI airdrop
The second-ever governance proposal for the Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) is more than halfway to reaching a quorum with a little over 30 hours to go.
If passed, the proposal will see 12,619 wallet addresses that interacted with Uniswap via a proxy contract receive 400 UNI tokens each. 5.05 million UNI in total will be allocated to the users of MyEtherWallet, Argent, Dharma, DeFi Saver, Nuo, Eidoo, Opyn, Furucombo, Monolith, and Rebalance.
