Tyler Cameron Has A Lot to Say About Bachelorette Clare Crawley

If you’re concerned that Tyler is spending a little too much time worrying about Clare’s season, don’t be. Throughout the conversation, he also had plenty to say about what we can expect from Matt’s run as Bachelor.

“Knowing Matt, he could still come out single, who knows,” he said. “But I think he’ll have a fiancé. I think this will be everything that we want and hope and haven’t gotten in a while in this franchise, it seems like. You know?”

Tyler continued, “From what I’ve seen and what I’ve read up on, he’s got an amazing cast of women and so it’ll be very hard for him to leave, you know, without one. I think he’s gonna be all goo-goo gaga in love when he’s back and I’m gonna have to shake him a little bit, like, ‘Hey, where’s Matt at?’ You know? But we’ll see what happens.” Yes we will.

For now, our plan is to grab some popcorn and wine and settle in for what looks like the end of Clare’s wild ride.

The Bachelorette returns for a special night on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.