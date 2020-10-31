Two men dead, one injured after car hit pole

Two people are dead and a third is injured after a car crashed into a pole in Sydney’s south west overnight.

Emergency services were called to a roundabout at the intersection of Cowpasture Road and The Horsley Drive in Abbotsbury just after 4.20am this morning after reports of a single vehicle crash.

Police have been told the vehicle was travelling north on Cowpasture Road, when it left the road before the roundabout and hit a pole.

Two men died at the scene, while a third was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers from Fairfield City and Liverpool City Police Area Commands attended and established a crime scene, which is currently being examined by specialist officers.