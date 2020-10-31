Trevor Lawrence won’t play vs. Notre Dame due to COVID-19

Trevor Lawrence’s positive coronavirus test will keep him out next week against Notre Dame.

Dabo Swinney confirmed after Saturday’s win over Boston College that Lawrence will not play next Saturday. No further information was given.

Guidelines indicate that a 10-day quarantine is necessary for those who test positive for COVID-19. Lawrence could have played against Notre Dame under that timetable. However, that was always going to be dictated by Lawrence’s symptoms and passing the relevant protocols. Via ESPN’s Andrea Adelson, Swinney said Lawrence simply would not be able to pass all those protocols in time to play.

Clemson will likely go with D.J. Uiagalelei once again. Uiagalelei started in the Tigers’ slim win over Boston College, going 30-of-41 for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 25 yards and a TD.