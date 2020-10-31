Tim Tebow has huge praise for Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Tim Tebow isn’t particularly worried about Clemson missing quarterback Trevor Lawrence against Boston College due to his positive coronavirus test.

Tebow had high praise for Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who will be starting in place of Lawrence on Saturday. The former Florida star thinks Uiagalelei will be prepared and has all the skills necessary to lead the team.

“This kid is an absolute freak,” Tebow said Saturday morning on ESPN’s SportsCenter, via Sam Marsdale of 247Sports. “He’s 6-foot-5, 250 (pounds). He can run the football probably more effective and power in goal-line situations than Trevor could, but listen — this kid can also sling the football. He wasn’t a five-star and the No. 2 quarterback in the country for no reason.”

Clemson has worked to get Uiagalelei some experience this year. He’s gone 12-of-19 for 102 yards in limited action.

Tebow generally knows a good college quarterback when he sees one. Even if it’s only one game, seeing Uiagalelei in action should give the Tigers a taste of their bright future.