Tim Hortons unveils two Halloween-themed Snapchat filters, offers discounts on Timbits

Tim Hortons is celebrating this weekend not only with some Halloween filters on Snapchat, but also a sweet deal on Timbits.
Let’s get to the most important part first. Timmies is offering up Tims Rewards members a multipack of 10 Timbits for just $1.49, which is a savings of $0.50. This is a pretty good deal and it’s on until November 3rd.
In addition, starting Saturday Tim Hortons will launch two Snapchat Lenses. The first is a new 3D Full Body AR Lens that makes it look you’re wearing a Timbits box and a sprinkled Timbit hat. The second Lens puts Timbits all over your eyes.
You can use this link to access the Timbits 3D Full Body Tracking Lens. Those who want the selfie lens can access it here.
The Tim Rewards app is available on iOS and Android.
Source: InsideTimmies