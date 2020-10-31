Tim Draper seeks to ‘DeFi‘ the venture capital business with Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Draper also discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the blockchain space, noting that tokenization will play a major role in solving problems related to global shipping and real estate. Additionally, Draper shared his thoughts on decentralized finance, or DeFi, saying he wants to “‘DeFi’ the venture capitalist business” moving forward.

Two years ago, venture capitalist and noted investor Tim Draper publicly stated that Bitcoin will hit $250,000 by 2022. Yet, as Bitcoin continues to gain interest from investors, Draper revealed to Cointelegraph during an interview that a $250,000 price prediction may have been conservative: “I think it’ll certainly hit that. But a lot of people are thinking that $250,000 was a little too conservative.”

