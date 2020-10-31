Tiger Moth cops gate 23, Anthony Van Dyk gets barrier 3

The 2020 Melbourne Cup field and barrier draw is officially locked in.

Race favourite Tiger Moth, who’s now drifted out to $8.00 to win the race according to TAB, was dealt a cruel having drawn the second widest gate at No.23.

Tiger Moth will have to overcome 44 years of history to claim a Cup win, with Van der Hum the last horse to win from barrier 23 way back in 1976.

Caulfield Cup runner-up Anthony Van Dyck fared a lot better in the draw and will jump from barrier 3.

“I am pleased with the draw,” Anthony Van Dyck’s jockey Hugh Bowman said.

“I thought, if we can draw inside six or seven, it will really give this lost the opportunity to get in a nice position without having to work too hard for it, particularly with the big weight stop we will have to go back a long time in history to find a horse that is carrying that much weight.”

Cox Plate winner Sir Dragonet drew barrier 14, while Verry Elleegant, winner of the Caulfield Cup, will start from barrier 15.

Last year’s Melbourne Cup winner Vow and Declare drew barrier 4, while Prince of Arran drew barrier 1.

2020 Melbourne Cup trophy (Getty)

MELBOURNE CUP BARRIER DRAW

1. ANTHONY VAN DYCK (IRE) 58.5KG – barrier 3

Jockey: Hugh Bowman Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

2. AVILIUS 57KG – barrier 10

Jockey: John Allen Trainer: James Cummings

3. VOW AND DECLARE 57KG – barrier 4

Jockey: Jamie Mott Trainer: Danny O’Brien

4. MASTER OF REALITY 56KG – barrier 11

Jockey: Ben Melham – Trainer: Joseph O’Brien

5. SIR DRAGONET (IRE) 55.5KG – barrier 14

Jockey: Glen Boss Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace

6. TWILIGHT PAYMENT (IRE) 55.5KG – barrier 12

Jockey: Jye McNeil – Trainer: Joseph O’Brien

7. VERRY ELEEGANT 55.5KG – barrier 15

Jockey: Mark Zahra Trainer: Chris Waller

8. MUSTAJEER 55KG – barrier 2

Jockey: Michael Rodd Trainer: Kris Lees

9. STRATUM ALBION (GB) 55KG – barrier 9

Jockey: Jordan Childs Trainer: Willie Mullins

10. DASHING WILLOUGHBY (GB) 54.5KG – barrier 19

Jockey: Michael Walker Trainer: Andrew Balding

11. FINCHE 54.5KG

Jockey: James McDonald Trainer: Chris Waller

12. PRINCE OF ARRAN (GB) 54.5KG – barrier 1

Jockey: Jamie Kah Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

13. SURPRISE BABY 54.5KG – barrier 7

Jockey: Craig Williams Trainer: Paul Pruesker

14. KING OF LEOGRANCE 53.5KG

Jockey: Damian Lane Trainer: Danny O’Brien

15. RUSSIAN CAMELOT 53.5KG

Jockey: Damien Oliver Trainer: Danny O’Brien

16. STEEL PRINCE 53.5KG – barrier 21

Jockey: William Pike Trainer: Anthony Freedman

17. THE CHOSEN ONE (NZ) 53.5KG – barrier 5

Jockey: Daniel Stackhouse Trainer: Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman

18. ASHRUN 53KG

Jockey: Declan Bates Trainer: Andreas Wohler – barrier 24

19. WARNING 53KG – barrier 8

Jockey: Luke Currie Trainer: Anthony Freedman

20. ETAH JAMES 52.5KG – barrier 22

Jockey: Billy Egan Trainers: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace

21. TIGER MOTH (IRE) 52.5KG – barrier 23

Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

22. OCEANEX 51.5KG – barrier 17

Jockey: Dean Yendall Trainer: Mick Price & Michael Kent Jr

23. MIAMI BOUND 51KG – barrier 13

Jockey: Daniel Moor Trainer: Danny O’Brien

24. PERSAN 51KG – barrier 20

Jockey: Michael Dee Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace