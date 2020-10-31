Tiffany Haddish and Common Shut Down Split Rumors With Loved-Up Appearance on IG Live

WENN/Instar

Earlier this week, the ‘Girls Trip’ actress was reported to be dumping the 48-year-old rapper/actor because he was not masculine enough for her while she ‘needs someone that’s a little harder.’

There is no trouble in paradise between Tiffany Haddish and Common. Following reports saying that they had ended their romantic relationship, the lovebirds appeared to debunk the rumors with a loving exchange during an Instagram Live.

The twosome went on a joint Instagram Live on Friday, October 30 where they talked about a woman who said she has a crush on the rapper. That prompted Tiffany to tell her boyfriend, “You better tell her you spoken for.” Common then replied, “I did,” while flashing his smile.

Additionally, the “Girls Trip” star gushed over Common in her new interview with Extra’s Rachel Lindsay. Speaking of her relationship with the 48-year-old rapper, the 40-year-old comedienne shared, “I feel like it’s gonna work. I haven’t felt like this about a relationship ever.”

She went on to tell the former “The Bachelorette” star, “We laugh all the time. He’s actually really funny. I’m like, ‘You should do this comedy movie with me.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t want to exploit our relationship.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t want to be in no relationship where we making no money!’ ”

Earlier this week, Tiffany was reported to be dumping Common because he was not masculine enough for her. She allegedly told her friend that the “Just Wright” star was too much of a “b***h a** n***a” which made her grow tired of him. According to the so-called friend, Common is “too soft,” while the actress “needs someone that’s a little harder.”

To back up the claims, the report noted that Common isn’t with Tiffany who is currently in Budapest, Hungary to film a new movie. The report also claimed that they unfollowed each other on Instagram, though it has now been confirmed to be wrong.

Tiffany and Common first met on the set of 2019 movie “The Kitchen“, but their friendship turned romantic only at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown when they went on a virtual date. They were then spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in June.