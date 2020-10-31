The evolution of crypto exchanges — What’s next for the industry By Cointelegraph

The evolution of crypto exchanges — What’s next for the industry



From what started as something of a “technological experiment” with (BTC) over a decade ago, the crypto asset industry has become a significant driver for change in global financial markets. Cryptocurrency exchanges started as a means to enable crypto enthusiasts to trade digital coins outside the traditional financial system on a decentralized and largely autonomous basis.

It is likely that combined with regulatory recognition and development of digital market infrastructures, acceptance of essential Anti-Money Laundering practices, investment in security protection systems, and recognition of investor protection measures will see these businesses continue to expand and potentially merge or compete on an even footing with existing regulated marketplaces.

Martin Bartlam is partner and head of FinTech at DLA Piper.

Marina Troullinou is an associate at DLA Piper.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph