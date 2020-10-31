The 5 best things I bought in October to make working and living at home easier

My quest for making pandemic life a little less taxing through “Order Confirmed” emails continues.

Il Makiage Woke Up Like This foundation Rachel Schallom—

Il Makiage Woke Up Like This foundation, $44

The Instagram ads have done it again. I was deeply skeptical that I could correctly pick a foundation shade via an online quiz, but after receiving approximately 13,562 social media ads for the company, I gave in and tried it. And through some act of magic, it truly is a perfect match. Il Makiage offers a 14-day trial period for just $5; you’re not charged the full price until after the trial if you decide to keep it.

Sharpie S-Gel pens Rachel Schallom—

Sharpie S-Gel pens, $13.99 for a box of 12

Can office supplies solve all your problems? Probably not, but it’s worth a shot. I am thrilled with these Sharpie gel pens. I wanted a bit more weight than a standard ballpoint pen, and this gives me just a hint of that Sharpie feel without bleeding all over the place. Paired with Post-it’s Miami collection sticky notes, it’s a triumph to stay organized during busy days.

Patagonia fleece quarter zips Rachel Schallom—

Patagonia fleece quarter zips, $99–$119

During a long weekend at a cabin in Virginia, I decided I needed more fall gear and made an impulse purchase at Patagonia. I snagged two quarter zips: the Los Gatos 1/4-Zip Fleece ($99) and the Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece ($119). Both are phenomenal for working from home and running errands, but the Los Gatos fleece gives me the warm feeling of when you first step into a hot tub and you feel enveloped by comfort. Have multiple people messaged me during a Zoom to ask if I’m wearing a fur coat? Yes. Is it worth it? Yes.

Cards from Emily McDowell and Friends Rachel Schallom—

Cards from Emily McDowell and Friends, $5–$6

As much as I’d love to, it’s no longer responsible to run to the store every time someone I love has a moment to celebrate. Every few months, I buy a bunch of cards from Emily McDowell’s shop so I’m covered for birthdays, anniversaries, pregnancy announcements, engagements, and just surviving the day. The cards feature unique messages (example: “When this is over, I am totally invading your personal space.”) and are especially potent for extending love and care to those going through a rough time. The company recently rolled out sticker cards, which everyone needs right now.

1.7 quart OXO Good Grips POP Container Rachel Schallom—

OXO Good Grips POP Container, 1.7 quart, $13.99

No, I have not watched The Home Edit. But I have been keeping an eye out for small daily annoyances that I can optimize, and after a bag of rice spilled everywhere, I knew I should tackle the pantry. It’s important to measure your shelves—even though I knew I wanted to use these for rice and quinoa, OXO’s rice container doesn’t actually fit in my cabinet. There are, however, a ton of size options, so you should be able to find something that works.

