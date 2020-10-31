‘Tessitore under center!’ Joe Tessitore on call as his son draws Clemson offsides on fake field goal attempt

There were a lot of exciting moments in the first half of Saturday’s game between Clemson and Boston College, but the best moment might have been . . . an offsides penalty?

Boston College led 21-10 with 1:07 to play in the second quarter and had the ball at the Clemson 23-yard line. It looked like the Eagles were happy to settle for a field goal on fourth down after forcing the Tigers to use their last timeout of the half.

But instead, with just a few seconds on the play clock, BC’s holder John Tessitore ran up to the center, barked his signal and got the Clemson defense to jump offsides, giving the Eagles the first down.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Tessitore is the son of ESPN broadcaster Joe Tessitore, who was on the call for the Clemson-BC game and couldn’t help but get a little excited on the play.

Joe Tessitore calling his own son moving the sticks for BC on 4th down against top ranked Clemson is one of the coolest damn things we’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/tlQL8S5Zb6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 31, 2020

That first down led to an insane touchdown catch by C.J. Lewis to give Boston College a 28-10 lead. Clemson went down and hit a 50-yard field goal to make it 28-13 at halftime.

Boston College coach Jeff Hafley was asked about the play by Tessitore as the team returned from the second half and said, “I’m sure his dad will be proud.” Joe Tessitore responded to that, saying, “For now, his dad is just a play-by-play broadcaster for the next couple of hours.”