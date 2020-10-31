Table Mountain fire: Firefighters battle raging blaze fanned by strong wind

City Fire and Rescue Service staff is battling a fire on Table Mountain.

The fire is above Deer Park Drive.

It is being fanned by a strong wind and at this stage no property is in danger.

A large contingent of City Fire and Rescue Service vehicles and staff have ascended on Table Mountain to battle a raging blaze.

They have been joined by staff armed with equipment from Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) to fight the fire above Deer Park Drive.

The Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call of smoke emanating above Vredehoek and after the Roeland Street fire crew were dispatched to the incident, they saw the extent of the fire and called on more resources.

In addition to TMNP being on the scene with approximately 20 ground crew staff members and three vehicles, Fire and Rescue Service has approximately 17 firefighting appliances and 70 staff members on scene.

According to SanParks, the fire was being fanned by a strong wind and at this stage no property was in danger.

Firefighters will remain on scene until the fire is under control.