Igor Bosilkovski / Forbes:
StrongDM, which grants and mediates user access to enterprise backend infrastructure and logs user actions in video replay, raises $17M Series A led by Sequoia — StrongDM, a single sign-on company for backend infrastructure, announced today that it has raised $17 million in Series A led by Sequoia Capital.
StrongDM, which grants and mediates user access to enterprise backend infrastructure and logs user actions in video replay, raises $17M Series A led by Sequoia (Igor Bosilkovski/Forbes)
Igor Bosilkovski / Forbes: