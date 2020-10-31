Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [October 26-November 1]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films that fall into this category when applicable.

Amazon Prime Video

Truth Seekers [Amazon Original]

A group of part-time paranormal investigators travel across the U.K. to uncover and film ghost sightings, only to stumble across a conspiracy that could bring about the end of the human race.

Truth Seekers was created by longtime collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost (the ‘Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy’) alongside James Serafinowicz (The Peter Serafinowicz Show) and Nat Saunders (Sick Note) and stars Frost, Emma D’Arcy (Hanna), Samson Kayo (Time Wasters), Malcom McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) and Pegg.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 30th, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (25 t0 33 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on 20 reviews)

Stream Truth Seekers here.

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Amazon Prime Video Canada in October can be found here. A roundup of November’s new content, meanwhile, is available here.

Apple TV+

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Here’s a Halloween treat — “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is free on Apple TV+ this weekend. No subscription required. 🎃 https://t.co/wmYih4hy0F pic.twitter.com/ndWFfpoVTN — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 30, 2020

As part of its larger exclusivity deal on Peanuts content, Apple began streaming Halloween special It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on October 19th. However, the company has made the animated classic free in the Apple TV app for everyone from October 30th to November 1st. Otherwise, it will be locked behind a $5.99/month Apple TV+ subscription.

On the subject of Apple TV+, it’s worth noting that Apple launched its ‘Apple One’ subscription bundle in Canada this week. Via three plans starting at $15.95/month, you can get Apple TV+ bundled alongside other services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade at a lowered monthly rate. Read more on that here.

Crave

Citizen Bio

Vancouverite filmmakers Trish Dolman (Canada in a Day) and Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) look at the unconventional scientists and researchers developing alternative medicines to treat incurable viruses and diseases.

Crave/Showtime release date: October 30th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Citizen Bio here.

Monsterland

Hulu’s anthology horror drama series is now streaming on Crave, telling eight standalone stories about human encounters with all kinds of gothic beasts.

Based on Nathan Ballingrud’s short story collection North American Lake Monsters: Stories, Monsterland was created by Mary Laws (Preacher) and features a variety of actors, including Mike Colter (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Kaitlin Dever (Unbelievable), Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black).

Hulu release date: October 2nd, 2020

Crave release date: October 31st, 2020 (first five episodes)

Genre: Horror, drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (42 to 53 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent (based on 27 reviews)

Stream Monsterland here.

Underwater

After an earthquake hits their deep-sea lab, a crew of researchers must contend with hostile creatures.

Underwater was directed by William Eubank (The Signal) and stars Kristen Stewart (Twilight Saga), Vincent Cassel (La Haine), Mamoudou Athie (Sorry For Your Loss) and Jessica Henwick (Marvel’s Iron Fist).

Original theatrical release date: January 10th, 2020

Crave release date: October 31st, 2020

Genre: Sci-fi horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48 percent (based on 208 reviews)

Stream Underwater here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote

The cast of Aaron Sorkin’s acclaimed political drama The West Wing recently reunited to film a stage recreation of the series’ “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode. Stars include Martin Sheen (Josiah “Jed” Bartlet), Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman), Rob Lowe (Sam Seaborn), Dulé Hill (Charlie Young) and Alison Janney (C.J. Gregg). Other special appearances include Pulp Fiction star Samuel L. Jackson, former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, former president Bill Clinton and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The special was put on in support of Michelle Obama’s non-profit When We All Vote, which aims to increase participation in U.S. elections, ahead of the November 3rd presidential election.

The special debuted on U.S.-only streaming service HBO Max and came to Crave on October 30th ($19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription required) as part of Bell’s larger content exclusivity deal with Warner Media. It’s worth noting that the original West Wing series is not currently streaming on any Canadian service like Crave or Netflix. Instead, it’s only available for purchase on iTunes and Google Play.

A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz adding another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave in October can be found here. A roundup of November’s new content, meanwhile, is available here.

Disney+

The Mandalorian (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Following the events of the first season, The Mandalorian and The Child (better known to the internet as “Baby Yoda”) are now on the run from former Imperial officer Moff Gideon.

The Mandalorian was created by Jon Favreau (Iron Man) and stars Pedro Pascal (Narcos), Carl Weathers (Rocky franchise), Gina Carano (Deadpool) and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad).

Disney+ release date: October 30th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Eight episodes (individual lengths TBA)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent (first episode, based on 22 reviews)

Stream The Mandalorian here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada in October can be found here. A roundup of November’s new content, meanwhile, is available here.

Netflix

Blood of Zeus [Netflix Original]

Based on Greek mythology, the series follows Heron, a demigod son of Zeus, as he tries to save the world from a demonic army.

Blood of Zeus was created by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides (Immortals) and features the voices of Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights), Jason O’Mara (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Claudia Christian (Babylon 5), Jessica Henwick (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Montreal’s own Elias Toufexis (Eidos Montreal’s Deus Ex video games) and Toronto’s own Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley).

Netflix Canada release date: October 27th, 2020

Genre: Anime

Runtime: Eight episodes (25 to 38 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 13 reviews)

Stream Blood of Zeus here.

His House [Netflix Original]

A young couple from war-torn South Sudan get a fresh start in England, only to become tormented by a sinister force dwelling in their new home.

His House was directed by Remi Weekes (debut feature) and stars Wunmi Mosaku (Luther), Sope Dirisu (Castle) and Matt Smith (Doctor Who).

Netflix Canada release date: October 30th, 2020

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 39 reviews)

Stream His House here.

Holidate [Netflix Original]

Two single strangers agree to each other’s platonic plus-ones for a year, only to begin developing real feelings for each other.

Holidate was directed by John Whitesell (Deck the Halls) and stars Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Luke Bracey (Hacksaw Ridge) and Kristen Chenoweth (Pushing Daisies).

Netflix Canada release date: October 28th, 2020

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46 percent (based on 35 reviews)

Stream Holidate here.

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine [Netflix Original]

The comedian who became internet famous for her viral videos mocking U.S. President Donald Trump now has her very own Netflix special.

In Everything’s Fine, Cooper tackles politics, race and other subjects alongside celebrity guests like Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live), Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) and rapper Megan Thee Stallion (“WAP”).

Netflix Canada release date: October 27th, 2020

Genre: Sketch comedy special

Runtime: 49 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent (based on 14 reviews)

Stream Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine here.

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb [Netflix Original]

A team of archaeologists digs into the secrets of Egypt’s most significant find in almost 50 years.

Netflix Canada release date: October 28th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Secrets of Saqqara Tomb here.

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4)

Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal samples the local cuisine in Hawaii, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco, Singapore, and the Mississippi Delta..

Netflix Canada release date: October 30th, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Six episodes (45 to 50 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Somebody Feed Phil here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in October can be found here. A roundup of November’s new content, meanwhile, is available here.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments. Have a safe and spooky Halloween!

For more recommendations, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column here.

Image credit: Lucasfilm