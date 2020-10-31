Sleepy Swiss town launches Tezos-backed Coronavirus aid program By Cointelegraph

On Friday the Swiss town of Wetzikon — formerly best-known for its idyllic pastures and churches — launched a blockchain-based program to support small and medium-sized local businesses affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Valued at 250,000 Swiss francs ($280,000), the initial aid disbursement will be funded with a municipal credit line earmarked for the Coronavirus and will be distributed to the roughly 25,000 inhabitants of Wetzikon in the form of an eCoupon worth 10 Swiss francs.