Second child tests positive after visiting Sydney trampoline park

A second child has caught COVID-19 from another child at a Sydney trampoline park.

Officials say it’s the sixth case linked to a cluster in Hoxton Park, in the city’s south west.

The child was at Flip Out Prestons last Sunday, October 25 at the same as the infectious child.

Anyone who was at the centre from 11am to 2pm that date is considered a close contact and should have a coronavirus test and isolate for 14 days since the exposure, NSW Health officials said.

A child who went to the Flip Out Prestons Indoor Trampoline Park in Prestons has tested postive for coronavirus. (Flip Out)

Anybody who was there after that on the same day should be aware of any symptoms and have a test if they appear.

However, the new case wasn’t found in for today’s reported figures, which was zero local cases.

It marked a milestone not seen since June, Health Minister, Greg Hunt said in a tweet.

It’s the first day since June 9 there have been no locally caught cases in any part of Australia.

Meanwhile, four Australians returning to the country who are in hotel quarantine have been diagnosed, with almost 15,000 tests done in the past day.

There is one person in intensive care in the state with the virus.

The drive-through centre at Ash Road Sporting Complex, Prestons, has now resumed testing.

Officials appealed for more people from the area to go for a coronavirus test.

A fresh appeal has also been made for anybody who anybody who dined at Jasmins1 Lebanese Restaurant in Liverpool last Saturday, from 2pm to 3.30pm to get tested immediately.

Also anybody who was at Spendless Shoes at Westfield Liverpool on 28 October from 4-4.20pm should be tested if they develop symptoms.