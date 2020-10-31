Sean Connery ‘Defined an Era and a Style,’ James Bond Actors Say

Sean Connery was remembered on Saturday by other James Bond actors and franchise producers as “one of the true greats of cinema” who most embodied the fictional spy character James Bond.

For James Bond fans and those who knew him, Mr. Connery, who died at 90 years old, was regarded as one of the best actors to embrace the role in “Dr. No” (1962), “From Russia With Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “You Only Live Twice” (1967), “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971) and “Never Say Never Again” (1983).

Only four actors who played James Bond — also known as Agent 007 — in movies are alive today: George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

David Niven, who played James Bond in the satirical spy film “Casino Royale” (1967), died in 1983. Roger Moore, who played James Bond for more than a decade, starting with “Live and Let Die” (1973) and ending with “A View to a Kill” (1985), died in 2017.