School principal denied bail for ‘hatching plan to kill wife’

A school principal, who is accused of orchestrating a plan to kill his wife, has been denied bail.

The 49-year-old man was denied bail on Friday in the Waterval Magistrate’s Court.

Leon N’wandzule was arrested after his wife informed police about his intentions.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said N’wandzule allegedly solicited the help of a local man on 16 July 2020, to kill his 43-year-old wife in exchange for a sizeable payment.

N’wandzule, from Tanana Pulani-Bungeni Section, is a school principal at Marimana High School in Mbhokota village in Limpopo.

“The wife got information about her husband’s intentions. The police were informed, started with the initial investigations and the suspect was arrested. Our investigations are continuing.

“N’wandzule, who is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, was denied bail. His case was postponed until 5 November for further police investigations,” said Ngoepe.