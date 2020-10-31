Salman Khan fires Rahul Vaidya for bringing up nepotism on Bigg Boss

The famous reality show Bigg Boss soars on the TRP charts on weekends as Salman Khan makes an appearance and makes sure to teach a lesson to the contestants for their wrong doings over the week. Today Salman Khan talks about the unwanted remark by Rahul Vaidya on nepotism.

Over the week, when fellow contestants had to vote their inmates for eviction, Rahul Vaidya nominated Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar and stated his reason that he hates nepotism. Soon the inmates got into a fight with Rahul for this unwanted remark and clearly not making any sense to bring this up in this reality show. Vaidya further stated that he believes that Jaan is on the show just because of his father’s name.

Last night the show ran a precap for today’s episode where Salman Khan fires Rahul Vaidya for his remark on nepotism and asks the singer, “If my father does something for me, will that be nepotism?” He further tells Rahul that this is not the platform to bring up nepotism and to prove the singer wrong he even asks Jaan has his father ever recommended him for work, to which Jaan says no. Jaan even states that his father estranged him when he was in his mother’s womb and he’s not too close to his father.



Now looks like Salman Khan had to take a stand on nepotism when things heated up on his show. In the past few months this debate had taken an ugly turn on social media and media channels when Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was blamed on nepotism. But looks like Dabangg Khan didn’t think it was right to keep silent anymore when its on his show.