Russia’s Gazprombank gets green light for crypto custody in Switzerland By Cointelegraph

Russia’s Gazprombank gets green light for crypto custody in Switzerland
Major private-owned Russian bank Gazprombank has received regulatory approval to launch cryptocurrency custody services through its Swiss subsidiary.
According to an official announcement on Oct. 29, the bank scored approval from the country’s financial regulator, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, to offer crypto custody and trading services to its institutional and corporate clients.
