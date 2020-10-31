Remembering Sean Connery’s Most Famous Movie Roles

His name was Connery, Sean Connery.

The Scottish actor, Oscar winner and movie icon has died at age 90, his family announced on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Connery was best known for originating the role of James Bond on the big screen. The actor portrayed the British Secret Service agent seven times, although not consecutively. He debuted as the character in the first ever James Bond film, Dr. No, which was released in 1962.

After five films—including the following From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and You Only Live Twice, he quit the franchise, reporting vowing to never again play Bond.

He changed his mind and reprised the role for the seventh movie in the series, Diamonds Are Forever, and in the ’80s when he starred in what many fans see as a standalone film in the franchise, Never Say Never Again. An adaptation of the previous 007 movie Thunderball, the movie was seen as an “unofficial” Bond flick because it wasn’t produced by EON Productions, the company behind the previous ones.