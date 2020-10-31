Profile of Shield AI, which raised money from a16z and others to develop autonomous military drones that scan buildings to help soldiers clear them (Elliott Ackerman/Wired)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Elliott Ackerman / Wired:

Profile of Shield AI, which raised money from a16z and others to develop autonomous military drones that scan buildings to help soldiers clear them  —  On the battlefield, any doorway can be a death trap.  A special ops vet, and his businessman brother, have built an AI to solve that problem.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR